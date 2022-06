In a healthy dog, blood circulates in an orderly manner around the blood vessels. Since the transportation of blood around the body is vital to maintain the organism itself, good circulation is essential. Not only does poor circulation prevent the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system (and, by extent, all bodily functions), it can lead to specific blood disorders. One common issue is a blood clot, also known as a thrombus. Thrombi can be generated inside the blood vessels, which will cause a lack of blood flow to organs or body regions normally supplied by these vessels.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO