This new Netflix movie is a No. 1 hit — critics be damned

Kevin Hart has already had a string of hits on Netflix , with several of the A-lister's standup specials going down a treat with subscribers. But now he can add a Netflix no.1 movie to his list of achievements.

The Man from Toronto just rocketed to the top of the Netflix most viewed list, and it pairs Hart with Woody Harrelson in a high-octane action-comedy.

The whacky movie centers on a case of mistaken identity after failed-entrepreneur Teddy (Kevin Hart) is forced to pretend to be a deadly hitman after stumbling upon a crime scene. Soon after, he's recruited by the FBI to catch the real assassin, and thus Teddy must continue the ruse in order to stay alive.

There’s just one problem, the real Man from Toronto (Woody Harrelson) isn’t particularly pleased about someone impersonating him, and quickly sets out to track down the imposter. Once the infamous hitman catches up with Teddy, the unlikely duo realize that their best option may in fact be to work together if they both want to survive.

The film is in the same vein as 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard (both movies share the same director, Patrick Hughes), and it will also appeal to fans of 2016’s Central Intelligence, which also starred Hart.

Kaley Cuoco, well known for her starring roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant , also stars in the movie, as well as Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin.

The Man from Toronto was only released last Friday (June 24) but has already surged past recent Netflix movies including Spiderhead and Hustle to claim the number one spot. Of course, it’s not too surprising that The Man from Toronto is going down so well with viewers, Kevin Hart is hugely popular and action comedies typically do well on Netflix — see last year’s Red Notice as further proof.

While the film is enjoying strong viewership, it’s not getting quite such a warm reception from critics. The Man from Toronto currently scores just 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Daily Beast labeling it “dreadfully unfunny” and the Chicago Sun-Times claiming it “wastes the talents of Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart.” The film earned slightly more positive reviews from Variety and the San Francisco Chronicle, however.

Viewers and critics disagreeing over a movie is certainly nothing new, and that’s doubly true when it comes to Netflix movies. The Man from Toronto’s less-than-stellar review scores clearly aren't denting the film’s success on the streaming platform, and it’s likely to stick around the Netflix most-watched list for at least the next couple of weeks.

