Summer camp teaches cyber security

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 33-year-old man from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. A release from the National Park Service says the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged at the group. NPS said the man's arm was injured and he was transported, by ambulance, to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
(The Center Square) – Washington is ramping up efforts to eradicate the predatory European green crab, which preys on native marine species and threatens both the environment and the state’s $270-million-a-year shellfish industry. More than 100,000 non-native European green crabs were captured in Puget Sound last year, an...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Consumer firework sales are set to begin June 28 at 12 p.m. and end on July 5 at 9 p.m. As a reminder, a state license and local permit is required to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages those who...
Have you, while eating a Cheez-It, ever wished that the cheesy, crunchy little square was 16 times bigger and topped with taco filling?. That's all possible now, if you're willing to take a trip to a Taco Bell restaurant in California. Taco Bell announced the new collab with Cheez-it this...
(The Center Square) - Washington State Democrats will call for four Lower Snake River dams to be removed as part of their campaign platform in 2022 elections and beyond. The 534-75 vote at the bi-annual convention last weekend in Tacoma favored breaching the dams as one way to boost the salmon population.
(The Center Square) – The state of New York has been under a statewide 'disaster emergency' due to gun violence for more than a year, expanding the authority of the governor's office. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the initial declaration on July 6, 2021, making the Empire State the...
(The Center Square) – Democrats in Washington state are working hard to make sure abortion is on voters’ minds when they cast their ballots later this year. In the aftermath of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and sending the question of abortion back to the states, Democrats in the Evergreen State have pivoted to making sure the issue is front and center, believing it can help them to maintain their majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Comments / 0