Summer camp teaches cyber security

(The Center Square) – Democrats in Washington state are working hard to make sure abortion is on voters’ minds when they cast their ballots later this year. In the aftermath of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and sending the question of abortion back to the states, Democrats in the Evergreen State have pivoted to making sure the issue is front and center, believing it can help them to maintain their majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO