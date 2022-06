COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther was joined Tuesday by other community leaders to call on state lawmakers to pass new laws to help in the efforts to end gun violence. “The Statehouse continues to move in the wrong direction. Stand your ground, now permit-less carry, putting our officers’ lives at risk more than ever before. More guns, less training, fewer permits are precisely what we do not need,” Ginther explained.

