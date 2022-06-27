ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hamill reveals the most valuable thing he kept from filming Star Wars

By Molly Edwards
 2 days ago

Mark Hamill has revealed the most valuable item he kept from filming Star Wars, and it's quite a surprising choice. It's not a lightsaber – or even a droid – but rather an item of clothing.

"My boots from the very first film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them," he wrote on Twitter , after joking that he should have hung onto his X-wing after a model used in A New Hope sold at auction for $2.3 million.

Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies – and returned to reprise his role in both The Mandalorian season 2 finale and The Book of Boba Fett . There's no word yet on if the actor will be back for The Mandalorian season 3 , or any future Disney Plus shows.

What is clear, though, is that we can assume that the films will leave the character behind. Next up on the big screen release slate is Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars film, and the director has said that it will be all new.

"Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," he revealed in an interview with Total Film . "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

The next release from the galaxy far, far away is Andor, which arrives this August 31. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon.

