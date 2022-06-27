ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick crosses $1 billion mark at the box office as Elvis debuts to $50.5 million

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

It's been a big weekend at the box office – Top Gun: Maverick hit $1 billion at the global box office, while Baz Lurhmann's Elvis had a global premiere of $50.5 million. Both movies were tied for first place in the US.

Already the biggest movie of Cruise's career, with his biggest debut both domestically and internationally, Top Gun: Maverick is now the first time one of the actor's films has crossed the $1 billion mark.

Meanwhile, of Elvis' $50.5 million global takings, $30.5 million came from the US box office – one of the highest debut for a non-franchise film post-pandemic, equalling the takings of The Lost City earlier in the year. Top Gun: Maverick also made $30.5 million in the US this weekend, which is all the more impressive considering it's currently in its fifth week of release.

Jurassic World Dominion held the number three spot with $26.4 million, while horror movie The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke and directed by Scott Derrickson, opened in fourth place with $23.4 million. Toy Story origin story Lightyear came in at number five with $17.7 million – a disappointing return for a family-friendly Pixar movie in its second week in cinemas.

The Top Gun sequel is likely to stay on the big screen for a while longer, too, with Cruise reportedly having the final say as to when the movie arrives on streaming. The theatrical window currently stands at 120 days, and, with box office numbers like these, it's no wonder Top Gun 2 seems here to stay in the multiplex.

Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis are both in cinemas now. If you've already caught both releases on the big screen, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming movies to get excited about this year (and beyond).

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Opening Day Box Office Numbers Revealed: Here’s How It Fared Against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After months of media buildup, Baz Lurhmann’s all-new Elvis biopic premiered in theaters on Friday, June 24th. Ahead of its debut, Elvis had already received mass critical acclaim. The all-new movie, starring 30-year-old actor Austin Butler as the King himself, has already performed better than expected during its debut weekend. In fact, it surpassed its expected threshold and continues to hold its own against Tom Cruise’s massively successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. See the numbers below.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flops at the Box Office After Controversy

In a shocking box office development, Pixar’s star-studded return to theaters has stopped short of infinity and beyond. Lightyear had a surprisingly underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film opened in second place with $51 million. Earlier projections predicted an opening of more than $70 million.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Elvis
Person
Scott Derrickson
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Lightyear#Cruise
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
NBC News

'ER' actor Mary Mara drowns in New York river

Mary T. Mara, a veteran of television dramas including "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Law & Order," was found dead in a river, New York State Police said Monday. Police believe Mara, 61, drowned while she was swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy