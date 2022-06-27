ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Pair of Overnight Shootings in Lafayette

By Brandon Comeaux
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a violent end to the weekend in Lafayette as local police say one female is dead and a male is injured following two separate shootings. The first shooting was reported around 11:30...

