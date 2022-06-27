ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra vote no on bipartisan gun bill

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines and Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted for the bipartisan gun bill President Biden signed into law over the weekend. The rest of Iowa’s...

