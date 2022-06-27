ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa groups continue to react to US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Reaction continued over the weekend on the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Maggie DeWitte is executive director of Pulse Life Advocates, previously known as Iowans for Life, which was founded in 1972. “Our goal is then and will continue to be to eliminate abortion in our state,”...

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Click here to read the full article. The fashion and beauty worlds, and much of corporate America, immediately spoke out Friday against the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. Companies and executives in recent years have been thrust into the political arena to comment on everything from gun violence to the #MeToo movement, and on Friday did the same with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a decision that will lead to near total bans on the procedure in about half of U.S. states.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at...
Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade. What does it mean for Utah abortion law?

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years. The 6-3 decision to uphold Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law and the 5-4 vote to overturn Roe clears the way for dozens of states, including Utah, to ban or restrict the practice, putting the country into uncharted political, legal, social and medical territory.
What now? How to get involved after the overturning of Roe v. Wade

With the news of Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, Americans everywhere are feeling this loss. Though we have been anticipating this decision since the leak of the draft majority opinion and worried about what would happen if the landmark law was overturned, now that the day is here, a new form of helplessness has set in.
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
