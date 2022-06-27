ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Missouri woman dies after rear-end crash

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago

LACLEDE COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 10a.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suspect wanted in Arkansas injured after crash during Kan. chase

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man who fled an arrest in Arkansas and was captured and hospitalized after a pursuit by officers in Kansas. On Thursday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was notified that the Elk County Sheriff's Office was southbound on Kansas 99 Highway in pursuit of a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
Laclede County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon woman killed in weekend wreck

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Price
St. Joseph Post

Patrol IDs 2 Kansas women who died in Amtrak crash

CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Texas County incident brings charges to Mansfield man, patrol says

A Mansfield man faces several charges after he resisted arrest Tuesday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Martin A. Gonzales, 27, is charged with felony first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and having no insurance, the patrol said.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Shadel Funeral Home
KOLR10 News

Shots fired, vehicles damaged in central Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue. Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning. “So I ducked down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 22-year-old Springfield man was killed Saturday evening in a single motorcycle crash. Springfield Police said Trenton Williamson was driving north on Kissick Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off the road into a ravine near Lake Ridge Street. An ambulance took him […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KYTV

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy