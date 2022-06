The pass-catching trio of Waller, Adams, and Renfrow should light up the scoreboard for the Raiders. Although WAR is most known by baseball fans as “Wins Above Replacement”, the acronym could be familiarized amongst Raiders fans. For Raiders fans, WAR could stand for (Darren) Waller, (Davante) Adams, and (Hunter) Renfrow, which has shaped up to be one of the most dangerous offensive trios in the league.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO