Gausman has really only had one bump in the road this season (five earned runs on June 16) and otherwise has been excellent, allowing three or fewer earned runs in every other start. The 10 strikeouts matched his season high and he produced an impressive 36 percent CSW on 110 pitches. Although he has been allowing more walks recently than earlier in the season, he still sports an outstanding 97:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. With the win, he evens his record at 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 15 starts. He next starts at home against the Rays on Saturday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO