The Tampa Bay Rays may be in fourth place in the AL East, but their W/L record is almost identical to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers out of the NL Central. So, while the Brewers are primed for a trip to the playoffs, I think the Rays might actually be a better team overall. They certainly have a better offense than the Brewers who rank very low statistically at the plate. I think the Rays have an edge on the mound here as well and could possibly knock the Brewers out of first place in the division.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO