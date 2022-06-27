ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine Monday

By The New Zealand Times
thenewzealandtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (TNZT)– It’s going to be a sunny day. Monday’s...

www.thenewzealandtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
QSR magazine

Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Chicago Son Pleading For The Return Of His Missing Pregnant Mother

38-year-old Cheretha Morrison is a mother of two living in the Englewood neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. The loving and dedicated mother was three months pregnant with her third child. On February 26, 2021, Cheretha dropped her daughter off at Earle Elementary School in the 2000 block of West 62nd Street. Cheretha was supposed to meet with her son in the morning hours of the same day. He tried multiple times to reach his mom by cellphone, but she never answered any of his calls.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
riviera-maya-news.com

An Aeromexico flight bound for Chicago forced to make emergency landing

Guadalajara, Mexico — An Aeromexico flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. Early Tuesday morning, the B737 left the International Airport of Guadalajara bound for Chicago. According to C5 coordination personnel in Zapopan, the aircraft was 13 minutes into its flight when...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again, 2 arrested

Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 boys killed in West Humboldt Park fire

CHICAGO — Three children have now died following a fire in West Humboldt Park over the weekend. On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 4-year-old Axel Cruz as the victim of a fire that broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight on Chicago’s West Side. […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy