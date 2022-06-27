Florida's loud music statute becomes law starting July 1
By Brandon Jones
Bay News 9
2 days ago
STATEWIDE — A new Florida statute goes into effect July 1 that makes it unlawful for anyone in a vehicle to turn up their radio too loud. Audio from a vehicle that can be heard from 25 feet or more is a traffic infraction. If the loud sound...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – While Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t spoken out specifically if he intends to push for abortions restrictions in Florida beyond the 15-week ban that will become law on Friday, one Hillsborough County Republican state Representative is clarifying that he’d like to see the state pass legislation to ban all abortions in the state.
Starting July 1, the Sunshine State will have new laws that could affect a host of different issues — from what Floridians learn in school to how loudly they can play music in their vehicles. HB 1557 - Parental Rights in Education AKA ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill...
Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
To Defund the Police, or not Defund the Police. That is the Question. Senatorial candidate and Rep. Val Demings appears to be fuming mad about being accused of wanting to defund the police. Who would say such a thing?. Senator Marco Rubio. Rep. Demings came out swinging against the allegation,...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed Miya’s Law, which would improve apartment tenant safety in Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Miya’s Law, which would improve apartment tenant safety in Florida. The measure, Senate Bill 898, was signed into legislation at a private...
Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you like blasting your car stereo, you’re going to want to make sure it isn’t too loud from now on. Florida’s loud music law is now in effect, making blaring music will be a punishable offense. If your music can be heard...
Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. Some of the measures face legal challenges, such as a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 […]
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pedro Allende as Secretary of the Department of Management Services (DMS). Allende, an attorney, has been a member of Florida’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council since September 2021. Allende served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where he led policy development to protect U.S. critical infrastructure against cyber, physical, and natural threats while overseeing policy efforts to increase federal, state, and local preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.
More than 1 million voters have found a new home in the Republican Party and have changed their voter registrations to reflect the change. A huge chunk of those who jumped ship for the Republican Party happen to live in Florida. Republicans in Florida infamously topped Democrats recently in the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
