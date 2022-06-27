ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's loud music statute becomes law starting July 1

By Brandon Jones
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — A new Florida statute goes into effect July 1 that makes it unlawful for anyone in a vehicle to turn up their radio too loud. Audio from a vehicle that can be heard from 25 feet or more is a traffic infraction. If the loud sound...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 11

Guest
2d ago

Now we need an loud/no exhaust law. the 40 hp hot rodders are disturbing the peace all over the state!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Bay News 9

Hillsborough GOP House member wants state to ban all abortions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – While Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t spoken out specifically if he intends to push for abortions restrictions in Florida beyond the 15-week ban that will become law on Friday, one Hillsborough County Republican state Representative is clarifying that he’d like to see the state pass legislation to ban all abortions in the state.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Miya's Law"

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Law#Florida Supreme Court#Central Florida#Loud Music#Politics State
WOKV

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Miya’s Law protecting residential apartment complex tenants

Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Letter – Gay Marriage in Florida & Mayor Mutz

Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
mynews13.com

Space Coast city among first in Florida to use new state smoking law

Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
WMBB

New Florida laws on the way, from big budget to strawberry shortcake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. Some of the measures face legal challenges, such as a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 […]
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Pedro Allende as Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pedro Allende as Secretary of the Department of Management Services (DMS). Allende, an attorney, has been a member of Florida’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council since September 2021. Allende served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where he led policy development to protect U.S. critical infrastructure against cyber, physical, and natural threats while overseeing policy efforts to increase federal, state, and local preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

1 Million People Join GOP, Florida Leads The Way

More than 1 million voters have found a new home in the Republican Party and have changed their voter registrations to reflect the change. A huge chunk of those who jumped ship for the Republican Party happen to live in Florida. Republicans in Florida infamously topped Democrats recently in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Annette Taddeo holds commanding lead over Primary opponents in CD 27

After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy