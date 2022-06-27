Florida's loud music statute becomes law starting July 1

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO