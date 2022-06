Warriors second-round pick Ryan Rollins has a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced Wednesday in a press release. According to the Warriors, the injury was discovered during a medical evaluation that was part of Rollins’ on-boarding process. It’s unclear how long it will sideline him, but it will prevent him from suiting up for either the California Classic Summer League or the Las Vegas Summer League. The club said in its statement that he’ll be reevaluated at the end of the Vegas Summer League.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO