ASHEBORO N.C. – A vehicle chase last Saturday that started on Old Liberty Rd and reached speeds of 80 mph ended with the arrest of the driver and passenger this week. On June 25th 2022 an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department attempted to stop a black Jeep on Old Liberty Road after observing it cross the center line multiple times.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO