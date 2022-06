The Pulaski County 4-H and Community Fair continues today at the Winamac Town Park. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department will conduct child safety IDs at the Commercial Building from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Smoke Shack by the Logansport and Winamac Fire Departments will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., live music jam with Aaron is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a parade organized by the Kiwanis Club will be at 6 p.m., kids game night is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fair Office, the 4-H Dairy Show is at 7:30 p.m., and the talent show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on the Entertainment Stage.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO