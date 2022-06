New today, a Pulaski County Council member pleaded guilty to two counts of voting outside precinct, and announced he will resign as council member. A special prosecutor assigned to the case said as part of the plea agreement, Young will not be sentenced to jail time. He says other conditions of his sentencing will be decided by the court. Young may be sentenced under felony or misdemeanor guidelines.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO