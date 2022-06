On June 28, 2022 at approximately 3pm a water break occurred near Joliet Street and Forest Ridge Dr. Due to the conditions of the repair, water system pressure may have dropped below 20 PSI. Under rules set forth by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Schererville Water Department is required to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for human and animal consumption until testing is completed and found to be free of contaminants. We anticipate receiving passing results by Saturday July 2, 2022.

SCHERERVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO