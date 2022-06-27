ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

5 Tips for Keeping Your Pets Safe & Calm During Fireworks Season [VIDEO]

By Angel Welsh
 2 days ago
Cracks and pops are ringing out across the sky here in Kentucky and all over the world if I had to guess. If you have a pet you already know. Here are some tips on how to help them through the fireworks season. DOODLES DON'T LIKE FIREWORKS. Maybe I'm...

CBS Chicago

Keep in mind your scared pets during Fourth of July fireworks

CHICAGO (CBS) - With the Fourth of July just days away, pet owners are advised to be aware of the potential effects of fireworks on dogs and cats.Pet owners should remember to take their animals indoors with comforting toys and television or music playing to drown out the noise of the fireworks so as not to scare the furriest members of the family, according to the Best Friends Animal Society.Some pet owners may use thunder shirts on their dog, which apply gentle pressure on the torso for comfort.The holiday is also a good time to make sure pets have a collar and an ID tag with the correct contact information in case they run away. Have a plan to find them if they manage to escape, including posting on social media and checking local shelters.Pet owners are also advised not to play with sparklers around their animals. Pets could get burned, or sick if they happen to swallow them.
CHICAGO, IL
Owensboro, KY
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

