Tulsa, OK

Police investigate deadly shooting in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in midtown Tulsa Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police arrived to the scene near East Admiral Boulevard and South Delaware Avenue for a call about a single vehicle crash.

Police said when they got there, they instead found 43-year-old Tony Morrison shot to death inside his car.

Tulsa police ask anybody with information about the shooting to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

