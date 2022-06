Downtown Cruise-In This weekend’s downtown car show will be nothing short of spectacular. Held on Saturday, July 2 from 4-8 p.m., the upcoming Downtown Cruise-In will feature modern muscle cars. The Sunset Cruisers always puts on a great show, and this free event is guaranteed to bring out some of the coolest cars you’ve ever seen. There will be ladies-only door prizes, awards and tons of makes and models to scope out. All you have to do is head downtown and find the entrance at 3rd and Daviess streets, and you’re set for a family-friendly night out.

