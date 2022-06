Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said people who experience homelessness will not be displaced despite security barriers put in place for next week’s The Word Games. “No one is putting homeless people out of public spaces. No one is forcing them out of public spaces. No one is telling our homeless neighbors they can’t be there. It’s simply not true.” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Tuesday. “That’s not coming from the City Hall. That’s not coming from the administration. That’s not coming from The World Games Committee, that’s not coming from BPD (Birmingham Police Department).”

