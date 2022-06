GUNFIRE ON FRANKLIN STREET IN BUFFALO LAST EVENING SENT A MAN AND A WOMAN TO ECMC WITH INJURIES. KIRK BIELANIN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND IN EAST AMHERST. A TONAWANDA MAN WILL BE GOING TO PRISON FOR CAUSING AN ACCIDENT THAT KILLED A...

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO