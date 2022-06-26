Pastor's Pen: Closing doors

The historic S.S. Milwaukee Clipper steamship in Muskegon, Mich. is is beginning to show its true colors this summer, thanks to new exterior paint being applied to the 118- year-old ship. The first phase of the project repainting the complete port side was expected to be completed by mid-July. The second phase, concentrating on the starboard side, is expected to be completed by 2023. The painting project is just another example of on- going efforts to bring the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper back to its former glory and the second time the ship has been repainted since it returned to Muskegon in 1997 as floating.
