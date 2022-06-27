ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia, Rejecting Default, Tells Investors to Go to Western Financial Agents

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russia rejected claims on Monday that is had defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, telling investors to go to Western financial agents for the cash which was sent but bondholders did not receive. The White House said on Monday...

Comments

Michael Rainville
2d ago

The default pretty much closes the door on Putin the tough guy, without sources for capitol put a fork in Russia.

Reply
16
Rephael RJG
1d ago

I know everyone is against Russia but be logical, you all know it's not a real default, it was forced by the west, imagine you try to repay your credit card bill before the dew date and they refuse to accept payments even though you have the money, then reports to credit buro as missed payments, we'll that's what's happening.

Reply
8
Citizen of NY
2d ago

I bet their statement is as true as the one saying they are not invading Ukraine.

Reply
17
