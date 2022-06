A number of attendees at a Halsey concert in Phoenix last weekend reportedly left when the singer started voicing her pro-choice views. “Here in Arizona, you guys got to promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives. If you don’t like it, you can go home right now — I don’t care,” the “Without Me” singer said between songs about the right to an abortion, reportedly prompting a number of people to do just that, according to the Los Angeles Times and Billboard.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO