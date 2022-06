The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in the death of a 41-year-old woman near Houston, police said. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, was identified as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO