We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many fond food memories, this one begins with a grandmother. I was just 6 and already a world traveler. My family had just returned from England, where my father had been stationed and my brother had been recently born, and we were going to spend the summer in California with my grandmother. A tiny woman, she was my father’s mother, a feisty Mexican American with nearly as much energy and zest for life as I had myself.

