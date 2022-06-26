Rochester firefighters rescue man from drowning in Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was struggling to keep afloat in the Genesee River overnight Sunday on Saint Paul Street near Andrews Street in Rochester.

Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters said the man was struggling to keep his head above water and appeared to be extremely fatigued.

Firefighters threw a floating rescue rope to the individual and were able to pull him to the edge of the river. Officials said this portion of the Genesee River has vertical concrete walls that are approximately 20 feet tall.

Other companies arrived at the scene and quickly placed ladders over the railing and down into the river.

“Once the ladders were in place, two firefighters from Rescue 11 descended and secured the individual keeping his head above water,” a fire crew member said. “At this point with the victim safely in the grasp of the firefighters, a rope harness was lowered down and placed onto the victim. Other firefighters on scene quickly pulled the victim up the wall and onto the walkway where AMR medics administered care.”

The man was semi-conscious and responsive. The quick actions of the first responders are believed to have saved his life. There’s been no information released on how the man ended up in the river.

