YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — License plate readers, technology being marketed as a force multiplier, are putting eyes on the public for law enforcement. One of the largest companies providing these, Flock Safety, says its license plate readers are used to collect data on more than 1 billion vehicles every month in 42 states. Is it smart policing or is it Big Brother getting too big?

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO