Swiss artists' hotel room offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent with many green babies adorning your home, or someone who prefers to bring in a touch of nature with a faux house plant, foliage fans will know that house plants are one of the best ways to bring in color and life to your home. And while plants can be a statement piece on their own—think Chrissy Teigen‘s giant black olive tree and Gigi Hadid’s fiddle leaf fig plant—this company has created miniature treehouses that’ll add a whimsical touch to your greenery. Think of them as little vacation homes for your plants.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO