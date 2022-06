This all-equity round is being led by Hiro Capital, with past backer Insight Partners also participating. We understand from sources close to the startup that the money is coming with a doubling of its valuation: When Incredibuild last raised funds — $140 million in March 2021 led by Insight, which took a big stake in the company at the time — it was at a valuation of $300 to $400 million. The company has doubled its ARR in the last year, and although it doesn’t disclose the actual figure, this round likely puts its current valuation at close to $800 million.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO