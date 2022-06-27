ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Pedersen, Stuyven and Simmons lead Trek-Segafredo’s Tour de France line-up

By Stephen Farrand
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

Trek-Segafredo have named their eight riders for the Tour de France , with Quinn Simmons, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone and Toms Skujiņš part of an eight-rider roster dubbed ‘The Victorious Vikings’ by the US-registered WorldTour team.

Trek-Segafredo will target stage victories rather than the overall classification, with the early stages in Denmark and northern France objectives for Classics riders such as Pedersen, Stuyven and Simmons. The yellow jersey is a possibility for Pedersen if he can ride a good opening time trial in Copenhagen on Friday.

Mollema and Ciccone will target the mountain stages, with Skujiņš suited to hilly terrain. Luxembourg’s Alex Kirsch will make his Tour de France debut at the age of 30, while Frenchman Tony Gallopin completes the eight-rider roster.

Read More

Tour de France 2022 – Comprehensive team-by-team guide

Pogacar leads strong UAE Team Emirates squad at Tour de France

Tour de France 2022 – The Essential Preview

Peter Sagan wins Slovakian national title after quick return from COVID-19 positive

“The big goal is to win at least one stage, but I think with the group we have that we can do even more than that,” directeur sportif Kim Andersen said.

“It’s a clear goal for the team and for Mads to go for the stages in Denmark. Firstly, he will try to do a super time trial in Copenhagen, and then we can try to grab some bonus seconds if the yellow jersey is within reach.

“We have two big riders for the cobbled fifth stage: Jasper and Mads. From there on we will try to be in all the breakaways, and we have smart riders who know how to win from this position.”

Pedersen finished fourth in the Danish national time trial championships and then second in the road race championships.

Quinn Simmons will make his Tour de France debut at just 21. The former Junior world champion earned his spot with a strong performance at the recent Tour de Suisse where he won the climber’s competition after going on the attack several times.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022: Five riders to watch including Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic

The Tour de France is set to be the ‘Pog and Rog show’ once again as Primoz Roglic seeks to deny fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar a third consecutive title.Pogacar may only be 23 but, given how easy he makes everything look, the UAE Team Emirates rider enters the race as the overwhelming favourite.But Roglic will not be the only challenger as the Ineos Grenadiers look to regain a title they once made their own and new pretenders arrive on the scene.Here, we take a look at five contenders for the yellow jersey.Tadej PogacarMy passion is cycling...how do you get your...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in...
CYCLING
The Associated Press

Putellas to lead Spain at women’s European Championship

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will lead Spain’s squad at the women’s European Championship in England next month. Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday. She is among nine players from Barcelona, while six play for Real Madrid.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giulio Ciccone
Person
Tony Gallopin
Person
Bauke Mollema
Person
Quinn Simmons
Person
Jasper Stuyven
Person
Peter Sagan
The Independent

Geraint Thomas welcomes ‘Grandad’ Bradley Wiggins’ Tour de France underdog tip

Geraint Thomas was happy to hear his prospects for yellow at this year’s Tour de France talked up by “Grandad Brad” Wiggins but insisted he will take things as they come over the next three weeks.Thomas goes into Friday’s opening stage in Copenhagen on the back of victory in the Tour de Suisse two weeks ago. However, he is one of three leaders of the Ineos Grenadiers – alongside Dani Martinez and Adam Yates – as they look to take on the likes of defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic.Wiggins last week told a Eurosport podcast that the 36-year-old...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#The Tour De France#Worldtour#Frenchman#Uae Team Emirates#Slovakian
The Independent

Tour de France: Copenhagen locals excited to host opening stage of cycling race

Copenhagen locals have been sharing their excitement ahead of the opening stage of the Tour de France, which begins in Denmark’s capital.The city was originally slated to start the world’s most famous cycling race in 2021, but a Covid-related scheduling conflict with the European Championships saw it transferred to Brest in France instead.Postponing the Grand Départ Copenhagen by a year has only served to build excitement in the Danish city.“The weather is going to be great, it’s awesome that the Tour de France finally arrives in Copenhagen,” one fan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’John McEnroe and Sue Barker pay tribute to jailed Boris Becker at WimbledonAndy Murray throws underarm serve to delight Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Spain are odds-on favourites to win a first Women's European Championship next month, with Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas set to shine - but with star player Jenni Hermoso injured, can the 'Golden Generation' finally deliver?

According to the bookies, there's one team you should put your money on at the Women's European Championship this summer: Spain. The hotly-anticipated tournament in England gets underway in July are Jorge Vilda's side are red-hot favourites. They scored 48 goals in qualifying, conceding just one, and haven't lost any...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Zimbabwe 'confident' ahead of Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France

Dates: 1-10 July Venue: Marseille and Aix-en-Provence. Zimbabwe go into the upcoming Rugby Africa Cup seeking a spot at next year's World Cup with their best days more than 30 years behind them. There have been seven failed campaigns since their last appearance at the tournament in 1991, with Namibia...
SPORTS
BBC

Sophie Ingle: Wales women can follow men to reach World Cup

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says the women's side can "follow in the footsteps" of the men's team and qualify for the World Cup. The women's squad is in south east Spain ahead of a friendly match against New Zealand on Tuesday - the final match before two final World Cup qualifiers away in Greece and at home against Slovenia.
SPORTS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy