Pedersen, Stuyven and Simmons lead Trek-Segafredo’s Tour de France line-up

Trek-Segafredo have named their eight riders for the Tour de France , with Quinn Simmons, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone and Toms Skujiņš part of an eight-rider roster dubbed ‘The Victorious Vikings’ by the US-registered WorldTour team.

Trek-Segafredo will target stage victories rather than the overall classification, with the early stages in Denmark and northern France objectives for Classics riders such as Pedersen, Stuyven and Simmons. The yellow jersey is a possibility for Pedersen if he can ride a good opening time trial in Copenhagen on Friday.

Mollema and Ciccone will target the mountain stages, with Skujiņš suited to hilly terrain. Luxembourg’s Alex Kirsch will make his Tour de France debut at the age of 30, while Frenchman Tony Gallopin completes the eight-rider roster.

“The big goal is to win at least one stage, but I think with the group we have that we can do even more than that,” directeur sportif Kim Andersen said.

“It’s a clear goal for the team and for Mads to go for the stages in Denmark. Firstly, he will try to do a super time trial in Copenhagen, and then we can try to grab some bonus seconds if the yellow jersey is within reach.

“We have two big riders for the cobbled fifth stage: Jasper and Mads. From there on we will try to be in all the breakaways, and we have smart riders who know how to win from this position.”

Pedersen finished fourth in the Danish national time trial championships and then second in the road race championships.

Quinn Simmons will make his Tour de France debut at just 21. The former Junior world champion earned his spot with a strong performance at the recent Tour de Suisse where he won the climber’s competition after going on the attack several times.

