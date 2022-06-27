ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best flags at Glastonbury mock Partygate and celebrate Derry Girls

By Ellie Harrison
 2 days ago

Glastonbury is all about the music, the dancing, the spectacles, the wellies – and, of course, the flags.

The festival returned to Worthy Farm at the weekend for the first time in three years, after the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.

The long build-up to the 50 th anniversary event meant that festivalgoers had more time to prepare flags fit to go viral on Twitter (and more bizarre news stories for inspiration).

From a flag that mocked the Partygate scandal to one that celebrated Derry Girls , here are the best ones people have shared online…

Last night (26 June), Kendrick Lamar closed the festival with an electric performance.

In a five-star review for The Independent , critic Ben Bryant wrote: “This set is so heavy with bangers, it breathes life back into a crowd that’s straining to stay conscious.”

The rapper took the opportunity on stage to reference the Roe v Wade overturning and declare: “Godspeed for women’s rights.”

Other highlights from the long weekend included Billie Eilish’s headline set (she is the youngest ever artist to top the bill at Glastonbury), Paul McCartney’s performance in which he brought Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl on stage, and Diana Ross singing in the legend slot.

Follow along with live updates from the festival here as lots of weary party people pack down their tents and head home.

