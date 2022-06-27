ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNsxn_0gN8O8W600

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.

Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10 th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.

He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.

The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who don’t have the courage to get married and mothers often say to me, ‘Do something, speak to my son, who is not getting married and is 37-years-old’.

“But Signora, don’t iron his shirts, make the first move by sending him out, let him leave the nest.”

At the service, which took place at the Vatican in Rome over the weekend, the Pope said that familial love “is not possessive, it’s for freedom always”.

“And then, in the moments of difficulty, in crises – all families have them – please don’t take the easy road: ‘I’m going back to Mum’,” he added, addressing adult men.

“No, move ahead with this courageous gamble. There will be difficult moments, hard moments, but move ahead, always.”

As the US Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion last week, the Pope also used his platform to condemn “selfish” decisions that “thwart the desire to bring new lives in the world”.

Although he did not explicitly mention abortion or the ruling in his homily, the Pope said: “Let us not allow the family to be poisoned by the toxins of selfishness, individualism, today’s culture of indifference and waste, and as a result lose its very DNA, which is the spirit of welcoming and service.”

The Pope has consistently opposed abortion, previously equating the life-saving procedure as “hiring a hitman to solve a problem”.

Comments / 221

Patricia Brown
2d ago

Some mothers still coddle their children which is truly a disservice to them. One day, Mamma will be gone and son or daughter will be lost. Teach them to be independent and out on their own at least by 21.

Reply(9)
53
Bill Pena
2d ago

I'm 71 and no one ever iron my shirts! I take that back! I asked my mom once to iron my shirt, and put extra starch in my collar. She gave me the shirt, but not enough starch! I said, hey! you didn't put enough starch!!! She said, to hell with you, then you do it! Never asked again!

Reply(2)
40
ithoughtaboutit
2d ago

Instead of saying something about the chaos in the world concerning the overturned Roe vs Wade. The head of the Catholic Church instead sent a message to Mothers and their sons. THIS SHOWS YOU JUST WHERE THE HEAD THE CATHOLIC CHITCH IS…and it’s back to the DARK AGES!! Get real Pope Francis…stick your neck out and make a statement!!!🤨🤨

Reply(36)
53
Related
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Catholic Church#Abortion#Ironing#The Us Supreme Court
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy