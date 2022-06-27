ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula One ‘racing towards’ 2030 net-zero carbon target

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMBdd_0gN8O6ke00

Formula One says it is “racing towards” its target of making the sport net-zero carbon by 2030 following the announcement of new branding to promote the environmental drive from the British Grand Prix onwards.

It was announced in 2019 that F1 was aiming for net-zero as efforts to improve sustainability were ramped up.

That also includes a plan to have a 100 per cent sustainable fuel by 2026, when the next era of hybrid engines will be introduced.

The development of the fuel is likely to have an impact on the transportation sector, while F1 has also revealed other ambitions ahead of the sport’s return to Silverstone this weekend.

They include regionalising the race calendar to more efficiently travel as the number of events across a season continues to grow.

In 2021, F1 delivered its first-ever carbon-neutral broadcast of a race weekend at the British Grand Prix.

This year at Silverstone, the aim will be to further promote the 2030 project and to mark the “huge strides” towards achieving those targets.

“Through new branding, our Net-Zero Carbon by 2030 messaging will have a strong presence around the pit and paddock throughout the season so our ambition is easily recognisable within the F1 community and beyond,” an F1 statement read.

“With eight years to go, we are racing towards our target and aiming to show the next generation of fans how innovation and teamwork can tackle the challenges of our time.”

Other steps to become net-zero carbon have included remote broadcast operations and transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy in the sport’s offices.

The Independent

The Independent

