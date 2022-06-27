ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Monday Sunrise Headlines 6/27

14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 arrested on drug charges in Dubois Co. 2 arrested on drug...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SCDNReports

5 Teens Shot at Kentucky Park

Police say five teenagers were shot near Big Four Bridge on Saturday night. Officers responded to Waterfront Park at around 9 pm and discovered that multiple teenagers had been injured at a shooting near the base of the bridge that connects Kentucky to Indiana.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Standoff with SWAT at Small Kentucky Motel Leaves 1 Dead

Standoff with SWAT at Small Kentucky Motel Leaves 1 DeadMGN. A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a central Kentucky motel was found dead following a lengthy standoff. According to Lt. Taylor Dillan of the LP, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday.
SCDNReports

Kentucky Cop Shooter Sentenced

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. The Kentucky man who shot and injured a police officer will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart said 41-year-old Jonathan Smithers pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to accept a life sentence.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy