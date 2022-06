TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Trending dry this morning but grab those umbrellas before you head out the door because we've got some rain on the way later today. By the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will develop across the area. Some heavier pockets of rain can be expected, but there will be plenty of dry breaks in between. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's under partly cloudy skies.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO