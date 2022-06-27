ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Rudy Giuliani Assaulted, Sunday, While Campaigning for Son

By Long Island
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday, while campaigning for Andrew Giuliani, leaving the...

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams says Rudy Giuliani should be investigated in slap probe

NEW YORK -- The alleged physical attack on Rudy Giuliani over the weekend has pitted mayor against the former mayor.The current hizzoner now says Giuliani should be investigated for what happened after the incident.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, Adams is having the police commissioner look into it."I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he is investigating," Adams said.READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"Adams told members of the media on Tuesday that the district attorney should investigate Giuliani for falsely reporting a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party’s nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Suozzi trounced by Hochul, loses Democratic primary

Hometown favorite Glen Cove’s Tom Suozzi lost by a wide margin in his bid to represent Democrats on the ballot for governor, receiving only 12.8 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who Suozzi sparred with often, criticizing her for lacking a plan to fight crime, among other failings, secured 67.5 percent of the vote. Public advocate Jumaane Williams received 19.8 percent.
GLEN COVE, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
Public Safety
News Channel 34

Democratic race for New York State Governor

ALBANY, NY – The primary races getting the most attention statewide today are the contests for governor. Both Democrats and Republicans are selecting their candidates. As NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us, Governor Hochul looked strong going into today’s Democratic contest. Leading in the polls is current Governor, Kathy Hochul. Since taking office, she has […]
POLITICS
City Limits

No Loud Music. No Smoking. No Guns. Can NYC Landlords Ban Firearms?

The Supreme Court’s recent decision could turn the Meatpacking District into the Heat-packing District by allowing an untold number of New Yorkers to carry guns outside their homes. But what about inside their homes? In a city where about two-thirds of residents are renters, can a private landlord prohibit a tenant from keeping a gun inside their apartment?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

June 2022 NY Primary guide: Polling hours, sites and candidates for state, local races

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across New York for Tuesday’s primary elections. In Onondaga County, the ballots will be short. Democrats will chose among three people for both their candidate for governor and for lieutenant governor. Republican voters will pick among four people who want to be the GOP gubernatorial candidate. (See names below.)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

