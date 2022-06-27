'She didn’t deserve that': Brooklyn family mourns matriarch, prays for child’s recovery after hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- There was a happy reunion in Brooklyn as a 14-year-old boy met the cast and crew of a TV show that saved his life after an accident."Inside Edition" captured the reunion as the teenager thanked the heroes who saved him.Back in November, the boy was pinned under a car that jumped the curb in Gravesend.READ MORE: Cast, Crew Of TV Drama 'Gravesend' Help Rescue Teen Pinned Under Car In BrooklynCrew members of a show bearing the neighborhood's name, which was filming nearby, lifted the car to free the boy."We went from doing a scene in a movie to actually being part of real life that was movie-like," actor William DeMeo said."I turned around and then I just saw a car coming at me, and secondly I blacked out. And then I woke up, like, for the car still dragging me," the victim said.You can see more of the reunion on "Inside Edition" at 7 p.m. Tuesday on CBS2.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO