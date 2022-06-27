'She didn’t deserve that': Brooklyn family mourns matriarch, prays for child’s recovery after hit-and-run
By Edric Robinson
NY1
2 days ago
A family is mourning the life of their matriarch and praying for the recovery of her 8-year-old grandson following a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Saturday. “I needed more time with her, we all needed more time with her,” said Lesley Christopher, holding a framed photograph of her mother, 67-year-old Lynn...
A 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were among four people hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn a day ago that may have been triggered by one driver suffering some sort of medical episode, police said Wednesday. Officers responding to a 911 call about the collision at the Ralph...
The family of a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx who didn't return home after taking a test at her high school said their missing loved one has been found. Police had been searching for Kyara Villa, and posted pictures of her in the Grand Concourse section on Monday. Her family said Tuesday evening that the teen had been found.
NEW YORK -- There was a happy reunion in Brooklyn as a 14-year-old boy met the cast and crew of a TV show that saved his life after an accident."Inside Edition" captured the reunion as the teenager thanked the heroes who saved him.Back in November, the boy was pinned under a car that jumped the curb in Gravesend.READ MORE: Cast, Crew Of TV Drama 'Gravesend' Help Rescue Teen Pinned Under Car In BrooklynCrew members of a show bearing the neighborhood's name, which was filming nearby, lifted the car to free the boy."We went from doing a scene in a movie to actually being part of real life that was movie-like," actor William DeMeo said."I turned around and then I just saw a car coming at me, and secondly I blacked out. And then I woke up, like, for the car still dragging me," the victim said.You can see more of the reunion on "Inside Edition" at 7 p.m. Tuesday on CBS2.
Police are looking for two people they say have been preying on elderly people across New York City since late May, reaching out to them directly under the pretense that a family member needs thousands of dollars to be bailed out of jail, authorities say. While one of the four...
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident. The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were […]
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
NEW YORK - The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...
Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend and punched her in the face, breaking her jaw. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack aboard the southbound 7 train, near the Hunters Point Avenue station, around 2 a.m. Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man from South Beach who was shot in the head outside a deli in Tompkinsville last week has died, police announced Tuesday night. Police confirmed the victim’s identity as Doraymus Robinson. The 22-year-old had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. An 18-year-old...
TEANECK — The mother of the girl who drowned in a rented pool says the relative who took the child to the party failed to keep a close watch on her — and remained oblivious to her body in the deep even as adults tried to find the missing child.
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
A Harlem man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance during a brawl Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. Christopher Reid, 33, was found with a deep stab wound to his chest just after 4 p.m. in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. in Ocean Hill, police said. Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he died. Cops said Reid had fought with ...
NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica. As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims. There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside. "Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm. Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and...
