The Colorado Avalanche claimed its third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history after dethroning the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The methodical and valiant effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed their game plan, belief in each other and trust in the process all en route to becoming champions and victoriously hoisting Lord Stanley.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO