Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO