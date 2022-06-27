ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon updates | Andy Murray again reaches 2nd round

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVo8z_0gN8Iy6X00
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against Australia's James Duckworth in a first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

9:40 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made his way into the second round at the All England Club for the 14th straight time.

The unseeded Murray, who won the title at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, beat James Duckworth of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Murray has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon, the tournament he won nearly a decade ago to end a 77-year wait for a British man to win the title at the All England Club.

He will next face John Isner in the second round.

___

9:35 p.m.

Marin Cilic says he is not able to play Wimbledon because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up wrote on Instagram on Monday that he has been self-isolating and was hoping he would get better in time for the tournament.

But he added that he is still feeling unwell.

Cilic will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

Cilic was coming off a semifinal run at the French Open earlier this month. That made him the fifth active man to complete a full set of semifinal appearances at all four major tournaments, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

___

7:30 p.m.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of illness.

The All England Club announced Cilic's withdrawal on Monday and said he will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

Cilic was coming off a semifinal run at the French Open earlier this month. That made him the fifth active man to complete a full set of semifinal appearances at all four major tournaments, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

___

7:15 p.m.

Hubert Hurkacz came into Wimbledon as a contender for the title. He’ll leave after the first round.

The seventh-seeded Pole lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) on No. 3 Court on the opening day of the tournament.

The 25-year-old Hurkacz beat Roger Federer a year ago on Centre Court en route to the semifinals. He then prepared for Wimbledon by beating top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the final of the grass-court event in Halle, Germany.

Federer isn’t in the field this year after a series of knee operations and Medvedev is missing the tournament because all players from Russia and Belarus are banned over the war in Ukraine.

___

4:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Serb, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Kwon played well with the roof closed on the main stadium, but Djokovic improved midway through the third set.

It was Djokovic’s 80th victory at the All England Club, making him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

___

2:20 p.m.

Alison Riske became the first player to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later, completing her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

___

11:45 a.m.

The first rain delay at Wimbledon came about 40 minutes into the opening day of the tournament.

A light rain began to fall at the All England Club at about 11:40 a.m. and play on 15 courts was suspended.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court at Wimbledon both have a retractable roof, but play doesn't start in those stadiums until later in the day.

___

10:40 a.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take the traditional spot in the first match at Centre Court on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three men's singles titles at the All England Club, will face 81st-ranked Kwon Soon-woo in the first round.

A victory would be Djokovic’s 80th at the All England Club, which would make him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Two locals will fill the other slots in the main stadium.

Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open at the age of 18 last September, will be next on Centre Court, facing Alison Van Utyvanck of Belgium. Then comes Andy Murray, a three-time major champion who won the Wimbledon title in both 2013 and 2016. He will play James Duckworth of Australia.

Other former Grand Slam champions slated to play on Day 1 include Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon draw analysis: Serbian handed tough test at SW19

Wimbledon never properly feels like it’s here until the draw has been made, and Novak Djokovic has now found out his potential path to a seventh title. Djokovic has won the last three editions of Wimbledon, beating Kevin Anderson, Roger Federer and Matteo Berrettini in the finals. He has...
TENNIS
The Independent

old - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon as the two stars of the British game highlight a packed schedule of matches in SW19. Raducanu and Murray both issued positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready to go as the Championships return in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions. Raducanu will be making her Centre Court debut following her stunning US Open triumph last September and her breakthrough run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament, but she faces a tricky opponent and a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Nuno Borges
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 2 order of play including Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal

World No1 Iga Swiatek will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the second day of action at Wimbledon gets underway, with Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams also in action today.Following defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement, the All England Club opted for Swiatek to take the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play. The French Open champion is on a 35-match winning streak and takes on the qualifier Jana Fett.After that, Nadal will return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as the Spaniard continues his remarkable season and quest for calendar grand slam....
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 3 order of play including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are back in action as the second round of Wimbledon gets underway today.Raducanu got her campaign up and running in style against Alison Van Utvanyck on her Centre Court debut and the 19-year-old returns against Caroline Garcia as part of the same schedule from Monday.It means Murray will again be closing the action, as the two-time Wimbledon champion takes on John Isner.Wimbledon latest scores and updates LIVENovak Djokovic will open proceedings on Centre Court against Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur are among the top seeded names and Cameron Norrie and Harriet...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and more: What to expect on Wimbledon day three

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will lead the British charge at Wimbledon on Wednesday.The British grand-slam champions are in Centre Court action after Novak Djokovic opens up day three proceedings on the main stage.A number of home favourites will be vying to reach the last-32, while Harriet Dart will aim to become the 10th Briton into the singles draw when she finally steps on to the grass for her round one contest.Order of PlayWEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Djokovic vs Kokkinakis Garcia vs RaducanuMurray vs Isner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022Brit watchDouble troubleThe doubles competition...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#The All England Club#Grand Slam#British#123rd#French
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal odds to win Wimbledon shift with Berrettini, Cilic, Dimitrov out of Grand Slam

Contenders for a Wimbledon crown are dropping. Matteo Berrettini withdrew from Wimbledon on Tuesday morning after testing postiive for COVID-19. This comes on the heels of dark horse Marin Cilic withdrawing due to a positive test as well. Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov retired in the second set of his first round match on Tuesday morning, another player with some grass pedigree. This has paved the way for odds on favorite Novak Djokovic to become an even bigger favorite and Rafael Nadal to gain ground as well.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England – These days, Novak Djokovic makes history just about every time he wins another match. On Monday, the top-ranked Serb did just that at Wimbledon. Djokovic, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court, his 80th victory at the grass-court major. With it, he became the first man or woman to win that many matches at each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

SHAUN EDWARDS: Michael Hooper is deadly...England must be on red alert and find a way to stop the Australian star if they are to emerge victorious from the Test series down under

There is one message I always give my players when we face Australia: stop Michael Hooper. From five metres out from your try line, the flanker is one of the most dangerous players in the world. With his short physique and big strong legs, he is so good at scoring pick-and-go tries.
RUGBY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy