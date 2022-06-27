ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, ME

My Maine This Week: Gerard Monteux

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Maine This Week frequent photographer and NRCM member Gerard Monteux of Hancock, Maine, shares his gorgeous photos of a Common Loon family...

penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Atlas Obscura

Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum

More than a century ago, a tiny system of narrow gauge railroads crisscrossed the woods of Maine with just 24 inches between the rails—considerably smaller than the “standard” gauge of four feet, eight-and-a-half inches. The 24-inch gauge railroads got their start in England and were popular in mines and other industrial settings. But no one embraced them quite like Maine.
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Vandals Do Thousands in Damage to Central Maine Honey Farm

According WGME Channel 13, over $5,000 worth of damages were caused and over a half a million bees damaged. This happened this past weekend to the Swan's Honey beehives located in Albion, Maine. The article stated that sadly, hives were scattered on the ground and tire tracks were found on...
ALBION, ME
I-95 FM

Scorching Heat Forecast for Much of Maine Friday

The week will wrap up with a very warm Friday, with temps in the mid-90s. It looks like Friday will be a scorcher for much of Maine. New Center Maine meteorologist, Keith Carson, says temps could top out in the mid-90s in areas of the state. The National Weather Service...
BANGOR, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Dedham, ME
City
Hancock, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An incredible discovery in Hermon lead to an even better reunion down in Texas. It might be a bit cliché to use the word “miracle,” but it’s hard to find a word to better articulate the series of events that lead a family from Texas to be reunited with their beloved pet some 2,000 miles away.
HERMON, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bangor city councilor admired historic building since he was a kid

A Bangor city councilor had long admired the architecture of a historic home-turned-office building near the city’s riverfront. Knowing that the owner might be willing to sell, Dan Tremble leapt at the chance to buy the property, known as the Crosby House and located at 277 State St. “I’ve...
BANGOR, ME
#Nrcm
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine DOT confronts concerns about Machias Dike Bridge construction

MACHIAS — The community gathered at Machias Memorial High School this afternoon to discuss renovations to the Machias Dike Bridge. MaineDOT announced early this month that it would like to replace the current dike which carries Route 1 in Machias with a bridge. Some community members are unhappy and...
MACHIAS, ME
observer-me.com

Maine’s poorest county is researching ways to be less isolated

The Eastern Maine Development Corp. and area partners will use more than $445,000 in federal funding to study transportation options that will better connect Piscataquis and Penobscot counties. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced about $16.2 million in grants for 40 projects last week — including $445,290 for the Eastern...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
wabi.tv

Governor’s Restaurant hosting annual Lobster Roll Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor’s Restaurant is hosting its annual Lobster Roll Day on Wednesday. This year, lobster rolls are $9.63 to celebrate their 63 years of business. The rolls will start selling at 8 a.m. at Governor’s locations for eat-in or takeout. “Our guests have taken care...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Tractor trailer catches fire in Hermon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First responders were able to limit the damage when a tractor trailer caught fire at a business in Hermon Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at Daigle and Houghton on Coldbrook Road. Hermon Fire Captain Chandler Corriveau says employees were able to move other...
HERMON, ME
I-95 FM

Beware Bangor! The Bears Are Here

This is a little too close to where I live...yikes!. Living on the west side of Bangor is an experience, to say the least. There is always something going on in, and around my neighborhood, so when I saw a Facebook group for the Fairmount area of town, I jumped at the chance to join.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor man charged with robbery

BANGOR, Maine — Police responded to a business at 849 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday after an associate reported 32-year-old Antwon Vaughan of Bangor entered the store and started an argument over unpaid wages, police say. A news release issued by Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt....
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine golfer completes top-3 finish at pro event

FALMOUTH, Maine — Camden's Cole Anderson had a weekend to remember on the golf course. The amateur, taking on some of the top pros in the world, and finishing third at the Korn Ferry Tour Live + Work in Maine Open at the Falmouth Country Club. Anderson shared the...
FALMOUTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Hospital expands visitor policy

BANGOR- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is expanding it’s visiting hours . The healthcare facility restricted the hours and number of visitors allowed because of covid. Beginning Tuesday, June 28 most patients can have one visitor at a time between 8am and 8pm. All visitors must...
BANGOR, ME

