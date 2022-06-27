ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Four-star Buckeyes defensive line target sets decision date

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Larry Johnson had a big recruiting weekend. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Four-star Buckeyes defensive line target sets decision date

One of the top defensive line targets on the Ohio State recruiting board won’t be uncommitted much longer.

Four-star Carver (Columbus, Georgia) defensive lineman Darron Reed wrapped up his official visit to Ohio State on Sunday, and he set a decision date shortly after. He’ll make his announcement next Monday — on July 4.

Reed certainly hasn’t eliminated the Buckeyes from contention.

“After my official visit, I am still very high on Ohio State,” Reed told On3’s Chad Simmons. “The staff made me feel very important this weekend, they showed me their plan for me, and Ohio State is still up there.”

Reed will decide between Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, and Miami on the holiday.

ICYMI: Buckeyes will battle Duke in early-season rematch

Ohio State notched a season-defining win over then-top ranked Duke last November.

Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are now set for an early-season rematch after their thrilling victory over the Blue Devils. Ohio State will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Duke on Nov. 30, exactly one year after beating the Blue Devils on the Buckeyes home floor.

The game will be the headliner of the ultra-competitive Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game is expected to be on ESPN.

Last season’s matchup between No. 1 Duke and unranked Ohio State started as an unmemorable contest that was teetering on blowout when the Blue Devils jumped out to a 15-point lead. But the Buckeyes clawed their way back into the game by using a 12-0 run to end the game after being down seven at the final media timeout.

Of course, that Ohio State team had two NBA Draft picks: Malaki Branham, who was selected in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs, and E.J. Liddell, who was taken in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans. Duke’s roster last season featured five NBA Draft picks, so the Blue Devils will be retooling their rotation just like the Buckeyes.

ICYMI: Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell selected in NBA Draft

After a stellar freshman season with the Buckeyes, Malaki Branham officially became a first-round pick Thursday night. The star forward was taken No. 20 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

He is the first Buckeyes player to be selected in the first round since D’Angelo Russell in 2015. Branham joins Russell as former Buckeyes stars to play just one season before heading to the draft in the last decade, as well.

Branham, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, averaged 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes.

His teammate E.J. Liddell was selected No. 41 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round on Thursday night. Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season and 14.1 points per game during his three-year Ohio State career. He was an All-Conference performer and made his way onto All-American lists during his junior season, leading the Buckeyes to the second round of the NCAA Tournament alongside Branham.

Chris Holtmann
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
