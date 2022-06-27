From the A-list to the social set: All the most fabulous festival-goers at Glastonbury this year

Music fans at this year’s Glastonbury Festival used more data than ever before during the event, EE has revealed.The mobile operator said more than 182 terabytes of data were used over the course of Glastonbury’s five days – equivalent to viewing 7.2 billion Instagram posts – which was a 76% increase on the previous record set during the last festival in 2019.EE is the technology partner of the festival, which saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday legends slot.According to the operator’s figures, 3.4 million calls were made by...
