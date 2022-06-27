ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ee7D_0gN8IdoW00

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday.

The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing again from Florida rehab center: report

A helicopter crew eventually located the occupants, five women and two men, and airlifted them back to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. The boaters’ family met them at the base.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB ((Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner worked with a salvage business to recover the disabled vessel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mckinley
Person
Bam Margera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Lightning Storms#Salvage#Accident#The Coast Guard#Vhf#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tracing illegal guns to their source, IL law enforcement unveil Crime Gun Connect

CHICAGO — A new “state-of-the-art online platform” was announced by state law enforcement leaders Wednesday with the goal of tracking down sources of illegal guns. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, along with other agency representatives and gun safety advocates, to unveil Crime Gun Connect, a new program which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Narcan-resistant drug found in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction group has confirmed that a new antidote-resistant drug called “Benzo Dope” has been found in Central Illinois. JOLT Harm Reduction Peoria detected this new drug while conduction mass spectrometer testing, the group announced on Facebook Monday morning. Benzo Dope is a blend of benzodiazepines and an opiate […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy