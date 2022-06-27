ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 Pro killer upgrade just got detailed in new report

By Richard Priday
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to get an always-on display at long last. And we've just learned more about what you could use it for.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that "weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data" are the kind of things you'll be able to have on the iPhone's always-on display (AOD). In addition, there will apparently be an Apple Watch 7 -style setting to avoid displaying any sensitive info on the AOD. This way, anyone who catches a glimpse of your phone won't accidentally see any personal data.

Gurman already had the iPhone 14 Pro tipped to get an AOD , but now reports that Apple is finally making the move to use a feature some of the best Android phones have had for years, thanks to iOS 16 and the redesigned lock screen . He says the new design and added app widgets available for the lock screen in the upcoming iPhone operating system are specifically designed to work with an always-on display.

Making efficient always-on displays requires a screen capable of a low refresh rate and low brightness levels in order to conserve power. That's why Apple hasn't been able to add AODs to previous iPhones, and is also likely why this feature's going to be an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer adaptive refresh rates, but they can only drop to 10Hz minimum rather than the 1Hz needed for an efficient AOD. According to some rumors so far, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to reduce their display refresh rates to 1Hz; sadly the standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to get this upgrade.

The AOD is just one of several upgrades to expect for the new Pro iPhones. Gurman backs up previous rumors that Apple is also adding a 48MP main camera , thinning the bezels around the display , upgrading the chip to a new A16 model and swapping out the trademark iPhone display notch for a new pill and punch-hole cutout design .

All iPhone 14 models, Pro and non-Pro, will also get a new updated selfie camera , adds Gurman. Unfortunately, he also backs up previous claims that the iPhone 14 won't receive any other big hardware changes, with it tipped to stick with a form of A15 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 13 series.

However, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model has once again been tipped to replace the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini . This could prove good news for users who want a larger display but aren't interested in paying extra for the Pro Max model like they'd have to right now.

For anyone waiting for the iPhone to adopt USB-C, Gurman says that this could happen with the iPhone 15 next year. Bad the Apple tipster claims all four rumored iPhone 14 models will still use Lightning ports .

In all likelihood, we're going to have to wait until September before Apple confirms or denies any of these rumors at the official launch of the iPhone 14 . Until then, catch up with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for the latest upgrade rumors, and take a look at our guide to iOS 16 , the software that will go live alongside the new iPhones.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Security tip: How to make sure no one can get into your phone remotely

Once our phones and PCs became connected, our digital lives became much more productive and accessible. They also became more dangerous since cybercriminals could now do double damage to your devices. Luckily, this guide will teach you how to stop hackers from accessing your phone. Remote access is a wildly...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphones#Apple Products#Airpods#Smart Phone#Ios#Aod#Android
Android Authority

How to see your iPhone location history

Get a snapshot of where you've been and when. Apple’s iPhone location history tracking has the potential to monitor every move you make and present it to you in a nice list on your phone — if that’s what you want. There may be many reasons why you would want this switched on, whether it’s to keep a record of where you’ve been, or to get better suggestions from Apple in terms of places to visit and relevant App Store apps for that place. Here’s how to see — and delete — that information.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TheConversationAU

The iPhone turns 15: a look at the past (and future) of one of the 21st century's most influential devices

It is 15 years since Apple released what’s arguably its flagship device: the iPhone. A decade and a half later, there are few products that have managed to reach a similar level of brand recognition. Announced to an eager audience in 2007, the iPhone has revolutionised how we communicate and even how we live day to day. The large-screen revolution The iPhone was released in the United States in June 2007, and in a further six countries in November. From the launch of Mac computers in the 1970s to the iPod in 2001, Apple already knew how to engage with its audience...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to blur a picture or background on iPhone or Android

You can blur a picture you're taking using Portrait mode in the Camera app that's included in most modern iPhones. You can use an app like YouCam Perfect to blur any part of a picture after you've taken it on iPhone or Android. YouCam Perfect is free and lets you...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Report: Apple is gearing up to launch a ‘flood’ of new devices starting this fall

Apple’s poised to release a slew of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. What Gurman describes as a “deluge” of products will reportedly include four iPhone 14 devices, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several M2 / M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of refreshed AirPods Pro buds, a new HomePod, and a spec-boosted Apple TV model.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Switching to an antenna? Check this free website to find local HD channels

Fuel prices are up. Grocery prices are up. The economy isn’t doing so great, and it helps to trim expenses wherever you can. You can start with your TV watching habits. How much live TV do you actually watch? Are you more focused on streaming or perhaps the basic channels? If so, you can ditch cable and switch to an antenna to get local channels and more for free. Tap or click here to see the difference between an indoor and outdoor antenna.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy