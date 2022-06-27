iPhone 14 Pro killer upgrade just got detailed in new report

The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to get an always-on display at long last. And we've just learned more about what you could use it for.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that "weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data" are the kind of things you'll be able to have on the iPhone's always-on display (AOD). In addition, there will apparently be an Apple Watch 7 -style setting to avoid displaying any sensitive info on the AOD. This way, anyone who catches a glimpse of your phone won't accidentally see any personal data.

Gurman already had the iPhone 14 Pro tipped to get an AOD , but now reports that Apple is finally making the move to use a feature some of the best Android phones have had for years, thanks to iOS 16 and the redesigned lock screen . He says the new design and added app widgets available for the lock screen in the upcoming iPhone operating system are specifically designed to work with an always-on display.

Making efficient always-on displays requires a screen capable of a low refresh rate and low brightness levels in order to conserve power. That's why Apple hasn't been able to add AODs to previous iPhones, and is also likely why this feature's going to be an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer adaptive refresh rates, but they can only drop to 10Hz minimum rather than the 1Hz needed for an efficient AOD. According to some rumors so far, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to reduce their display refresh rates to 1Hz; sadly the standard iPhone 14 isn't expected to get this upgrade.

The AOD is just one of several upgrades to expect for the new Pro iPhones. Gurman backs up previous rumors that Apple is also adding a 48MP main camera , thinning the bezels around the display , upgrading the chip to a new A16 model and swapping out the trademark iPhone display notch for a new pill and punch-hole cutout design .

All iPhone 14 models, Pro and non-Pro, will also get a new updated selfie camera , adds Gurman. Unfortunately, he also backs up previous claims that the iPhone 14 won't receive any other big hardware changes, with it tipped to stick with a form of A15 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 13 series.

However, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model has once again been tipped to replace the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini . This could prove good news for users who want a larger display but aren't interested in paying extra for the Pro Max model like they'd have to right now.

For anyone waiting for the iPhone to adopt USB-C, Gurman says that this could happen with the iPhone 15 next year. Bad the Apple tipster claims all four rumored iPhone 14 models will still use Lightning ports .

In all likelihood, we're going to have to wait until September before Apple confirms or denies any of these rumors at the official launch of the iPhone 14 . Until then, catch up with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for the latest upgrade rumors, and take a look at our guide to iOS 16 , the software that will go live alongside the new iPhones.